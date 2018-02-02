Leavins obit

Mr. Elson Wilson ‘Smiley’ Leavins, Sr., age 74, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away January 30, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born August 24, 1943 in Washington County Florida to the late Richard and Kate Hall Leavins.

In addition to his parents, Smiley was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Frances Leavins and six siblings, Hoover Leavins, Hannie Mae Davis, William ‘Bill’ Leavins, Ernest ‘Buck’ Leavins, Bobby Lee Leavins and Margie Sapp.

Smiley is survived by his wife of 19 years, Joyce Leavins of DeFuniak Springs, FL; three sons, Elson Wilson Leavins, Jr., and wife Donna of Bonifay, FL, Terry Couch and wife Eva of Bonifay, FL and Michael Johnson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; four daughters, Cissy Landaverde and husband Ciro of Bonifay, FL, Sherri Manning of Ponce de Leon, FL, Gail Wicker of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Shelia Manning of DeFuniak Springs, FL; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Henry Leavins of Bonifay, FL, Ernestine Baker of Chipley, FL, Hazel Ann Faust of Mobile, AL, Edna Ruth Anderson of Chipley, FL and Charles ‘Jack’ Leavins of Tacoma, WA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.