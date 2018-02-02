Dunn statement on FBI memo

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a memo on abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act:

“President Trump made the right decision to allow for the release the memo to the American people.

“The memo demonstrates how politicized federal law enforcement had become during the Obama Administration. The police power of the state must be blind to politics. There cannot be two standards of justice, one for Republicans and another for Democrats. We must return to a Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Department of Justice that we can trust. The American people deserve transparency and releasing this memo is a step in the right direction in restoring faith in our justice system.

“I urge Attorney General Sessions to continue doing all he can to ensure each and every American receives equal justice under law.”