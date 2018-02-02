Chipola College news

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING WEEK FEB. 12-17

MARIANNA—Chipola College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Feb. 12-17. The Indians will host the Northwest Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 17. This year’s theme is “Chipola College Celebrating 70 Years.”

Candidates for Homecoming Court will be introduced Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chipola Cafeteria.

A number of activities are planned for the week including, Dress Up Days: Monday, Feb. 13: Sports Day – wear shirts to represents a favorite sport or team; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Blackout Day – wear black or dark clothing; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue and Gold Day – show Indian spirit by wearing Chipola colors; Thursday, Feb. 16: Camo Day – wear camouflage; and Friday, Feb. 17: Decade Day – wear a favorite decade outfit.

A building decoration contest between the clubs begins Monday, Feb.12, with judging Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m.

The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 14, at noon in the Chipola Cultural Center on the corner of Indian Circle and College Street.

Currently-enrolled students may enter. Performances are limited to four minutes. Cash prizes will be awarded to Best Overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. There may be a sign up limit, so hurry and register in the Student Activities Office, K-105 in the Cafeteria. Deadline is Monday, Feb. 12.

Chipola College Homecoming 2018 is set for Saturday, Feb. 17.

All Chipola Homecoming Queens and Mr. Chipola winners from the college’s 70-year history will be introduced during the game. Chipola’s first Homecoming Queen, Mertice Register Bradley (1948) is expected to attend, as well as the 2017 Queen, Maddy Christmas and 2017 Mr. Chipola, Teon Long.

All former queens and Mr. Chipola winners are encouraged to contact Kristie Mosley, a member of the Chipola Homecoming Committee, via email at mosleyk@chipola.edu, or phone (850) 718-2417).

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center on Feb. 17. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game.

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2308 or 718-2314.

CHIPOLA’S ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ TICKETS ON SALE

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theater is in rehearsal for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4, at 7 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon recently cast the following actors: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Landry Tharp as Ursula, Sarah Liffick as Carlotta and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Olivia Wester, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Show tickets are available for ACT Fund members on Feb. 7. Members of the ACT Fund are invited to a Meet the Mermaids reception, before the Thursday, March 1 show, at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a camera and have photos with the mermaids. There is still time to join the ACT Fund to enjoy this unique opportunity. The ACT Fund offers five levels: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating available at all levels. A portion of the ACT Fund membership is tax-deductible. ACT Fund memberships may be purchased now at the Box Office or online atwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

A Dinner Theatre for all patrons is Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets (including dinner and show) – $30 – will be available at the Box Office on Feb 7.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 orwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

TEACHER WORKSHOP FEB. 17 AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its eleventh Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

The Keynote Speaker will be Tammy Jerkins, the 2018 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Sessions include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bellringers (Grades 5-12) Anna Beth Rackley and Troy Rackley; Garden to Table (Grades K-5) and Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (Grades K-5) Agriculture in the Classroom; Pi Day! (Grades 6-12 Math) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits and More! (Grades 3-5 Science) Dr. Amanda Clark; Implementing Small Groups with Success (Grades 2-5 Reading/Math) Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! (Grades K-12) JaJuan Clark; To Proficiency and Beyond: A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction (Grades K-2 Math) Orgio Math Company; To Proficiency and Beyond, A Strategic Approach to Multiplication and Division (Grades 3-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; What’s the Problem? Supporting Student Success in Solving Problems (Grades 1-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (Session offered twice and intended for high school and college students) Mackenzie Johnson; “Art is Everywhere” (Grades K-6) George Fisher and Jacea McWaters; Sprout House (Grades 2-4 Science) Kelli Messer and Cheyenne Welch; Math Fun with Games (Grades 5-9 Math) Sierra Taylor and Savanna Schaubhut; Minute to Stem It! (Grades K-6 STEM) Courtney Harrell and Savannah Shelley; Manipulating Math (Grades K-6 ESE Math) Deborah Graham; Teaching Fractions with Food (Grade 3 Math) Michala French and Brittany Craft.

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z). Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

CHIPOLA WINS AT FEFA CONFERENCE

ORLANDO—Chipola College’s Future Educators Club member placed in several competitions at the annual FFEA Conference and Competition held recently in Orlando.

Representing Chipola were Katie McBride, Hannah Coleman, Savannah Messer, and Mollie Niemi. Students attended sessions and competed in these competitions: Display, Lesson Planning, Public Speaking, Inside Our Schools (video), Researching Learning Challenges (PowerPoint). Chipola traditionally does well at this competition and this year was no exception.

Chipola placed in these competitions: 1st place, Lesson Plan Competition – submitted by Savannah Messer; 1st place, Researching Learning Challenges – submitted by Hannah Coleman; 1st place, Inside Our Schools – submitted by all group members; and 2nd place, Public Speaking – performed by Katie McBride.

MILITARY OFFICER TRAINING US MARINE CORPS AND CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Chipola College students may soon have the opportunity to enroll in a bachelor’s program at Chipola and complete a program of study while working to become a commissioned officer in the Marines after graduation.

An initial meeting with the Marines is set for Thursday, March 8, at 11:30 a.m., in Jackson Hall of Chipola Building Z.

Information is available at this link

https://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801

For additional information, contact Dr. Bouvin at (850) 718-2380 orbouvind@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO HOST PENSACOLA, SATURDAY, FEB. 3

MARIANNA—Both Chipola College basketball teams host Pensacola, Saturday, Feb. 3, in a pair of conference games in the Milton Johnson Center. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

A lucky fan will have the chance to shoot a half-court shot to win a flat screen TV from Badcock and More of Graceville.

The Indians suffered a tough 85-79 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31. Chipola’s men are securely in second place in the conference after the first round of games. The standings are: Northwest 7-0, Chipola 4-2, Tallahassee 2-4, Pensacola 2-4 and Gulf Coast 1-6.

The fifth-ranked Indians (16-5, 4-2) beat Tallahassee 87-66 on Jan. 23. TJ Howard led Chipola with 20 points. CJ Williamson scored 16 points. Shamarkus Kennedy scored 15. Keishawn Brewton scored 11. Brandon Mahan added 10.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 81-69 on Jan. 20. Shamarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. TJ Howard led the Indians in scoring with 23 points and Brandon Mahan added in 16. CJ Wiliamson grabbed eight rebounds.

Chipola beat Pensacola 68-49 on Jan. 18. Kennedy led Chipola with 14 points. Mahan had 14 points. Williamson had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Keishawn Brewton also had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Chipola fell 85-73 to Northwest on Jan. 13. Kennedy led the Indians with 20 points. Mahan scored 15 points and Yuat Alok grabbed 10 rebounds.

Chipola’s Yuat Alok committed on Jan. 28 to play next year at Texas Christian University. Alok, 6’11 of New Zealand, is considered the top JUCO prospect in the U.S.

The Indians won their conference opener at Tallahassee (87-71) on Jan. 9.

The Lady Indians (12-9, 1-5) suffered a 71-61 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31.

Chipola lost to Tallahassee 70-69 on Jan. 23. Courtajia Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Valerie Nesbitt had 12 points. Tyra Johnson added 11.

Chipola beat the #3 ranked Gulf Coast Lady Commodores 64-60 on Jan. 20. Johnson led Chipola with 19 points. Nesbitt added 16 points. Lawrencia Moten led the Lady Indians in rebounds with eight.

Chipola fell to Pensacola 80-70 on Jan. 18. Chipola lost a tough-fought (53-51) game with Northwest on Jan. 13. Sanders and Namiko Adams led Chipola in scoring with 11 points each. Nesbitt added in 10 points and five steals.

The Lady Indians suffered a 93-72 loss at Tallahassee on Jan. 9. Sanders led Chipola with 32 points. Johnson had 20 points.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA ALUMNI BASEBALL WEEKEND IS A GRAND SLAM

MARIANNA—Chipola baseball celebrated Alumni Weekend (Jan. 26-27) in grand style, handing out rings to returning members of the 2017 National Championship team and welcoming back former players from the school’s storied history.

An even dozen players from the 2017 National Champions squad showed up. Most were busy at D-1 programs or pro training camps. Eleven players from last year’s squad were pick in the MLB Draft. Most of the others went on to play at universities.

“It was a great weekend for Chipola baseball,” said NJCAA coach of the year, Jeff Johnson. “To have so many of these guys take time out of their lives to come back year after year is a testament to how people feel about Chipola. This is a special place.”

The weekend’s events included a banquet with headliner Jose Bautista, a member of MLB’s 50-Homerun Club. Former players and friends of the program scarfed up major league bats and jerseys in the annual auction. Bautista, who has attended 9 of 11 alumni weekends addressed the crowd of 150-plus, along with Honorary alumnus Jeff Mathis of the Diamondbacks, who was drafted out of Marianna High School.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons announced a campaign to name Chipola field in honor of Coach Jeff Johnson. “Coach Johnson has put Chipola on the map, and now we want to honor his legacy. His success in 20 years at Chipola is unparalleled.”

Former Chipola player Nathan Marks, who organizes the event each year, said, “The weekend just keeps getting better. Players from three decades were a part of this year’s celebration, and we’re already making plans for a big event next year.”

Players from Chipola’s 1965-68 teams attended to reminisce with their coach, Jim Duncan, who was recognized at the dinner and Saturday event.

Reynaldo Rivera, now with the Detroit Tigers organization, won the alumni homerun derby hitting 13 no-doubters in the final round. Last year’s winner Isiah Gilliam (Yankees organization) also participated, along with Mat Gamel who played for the Brewers organization (2008-2012).

This year’s Chipola baseball team—ranked first in both the state and national pre-season polls—managed to squeeze in two games, beating LB Wallace (11-9) and Wallace Dothan (4-2).

The Indians have four games at home Feb. 1-4 with Shelton State and Walters State. Chipola begins defense of their Conference title, March 6.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com for information.