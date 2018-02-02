AARP representative Erich Beck will conduct the AARP Smart Driver Course from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 12, at Washington County Council on Aging, 1348 South Blvd., Chipley.

Participants will be updated regarding new traffic laws and rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and proven safety strategies.

All participants receive a certificate to provide to their automobile insurer, possibly enabling them to receive a discount on their premiums, depending on their carrier’s guidelines.

Preregister by calling Washington County Council on Aging, 850-638-6216. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Registration fees will be collected the day of the course. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/drive.