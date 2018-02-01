White obit

Mr. Jake Sim White of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 24, 2018 at his residence on Myles Street with his family at his bedside.

Mr. Jake Sim White was born to the late Mr. Leroy White and Beulah Godwin White on June 26, 1936. He is a graduate of Jackson County Training School-class of 1955.

He migrated to Dallas, Texas in the early 1960’s where he joined his brother Theroy, his wife Mildred and family.

He was joined in Holy Matrimony to his lovely wife Mary Wadsworth in 1962. They were married nearly 55 years. His greatest desire in life was to make sure that his wife always had the very best.

He was an avid member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas. He was also a faithful member of the Men’s Fellowship, where he served faithfully for many years.

During his time in Dallas, Jake was gainfully employed at Safeway, A & P, and later retired from Texas Instruments. There he remained until his recent illness, at which time he returned to Marianna, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Mary Wadsworth White of Marianna, Florida; special nieces: Kimberly Wadsworth and Linda White; sisters: Mamie Hill (Joe, deceased) of Quitman, Mississippi and Annell Wilson (Leroy) of Marianna, Florida; brothers: Colonel (R) Ulysses X. White (Mary, deceased) of Manassas, Virginia, Amos L. White (Delcena, deceased) of Cape Coral, Florida, James C. White (Katherine) of Miramar, Florida and Theroy N. White (Mildred) of Dallas, Texas; aunts: Melissa Godwin Johnson (Tom, deceased) Rebecca Massenburg, (Simmon) and Curlee Russ (Eugene, deceased); sisters-in-law: Christine Wadsworth Johnson and Henrietta Wadsworth Page of Marianna, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, February 2, 2018, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2018 from the New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2870 Barnes Street, Marianna, Florida with the Reverend Crushall Swilley, pastor and the Reverend Walter White, Jr., eulogist.

He will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.