VHS weightlifting

The Vernon High School boys weightlifting team took down Arnold, Bozeman and North Bay Haven in their first meet of the season on Tuesday. VHS was able to win six of the ten weight classes.

Trent Rudd (119), Antonio Rodriguez (139), Nathan Mathis (169), Dameion Stephens (199), Demetreous Walston (219) and Tyrick Davis (238) all walked away with wins in their weight classes.

With extra points coming in from Isaiah Walston, Seth Chambers, Jospeh Fielding, Valton Hogue and Dycarrius Davis for top three finishes VHS was able to rack up over 50 team points.

Team points:

Vernon – 52

Arnold – 43

North Bay Haven – 36

Bozeman – 23