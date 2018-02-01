Henderson obit

Larry Nathan Henderson, 50, of Grand Ridge, FL passed away January 30, 2018.

Larry was born in Gadsden County, FL and was a life long resident of Grand Ridge, FL. He enjoyed mechanic work and could fix anything that was broken. He also enjoyed carpentry and farming.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Henderson and second father, Bruce Brantley.

He is survived by his mother, Bea Brantley; two sons, Brandon Henderson and Jonathan Henderson; two daughters, Jasmine Henderson and Brittany Henderson; one brother, Wayne Henderson and wife, Doreen and three grandchildren.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2018 at Crypress Grove Assembly of God Church in Grand Ridge, FL with Reverends Wayne Fussell and Dewayne Sims officiating. Interment will follow in Welcome Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church in Grand Ridge, FL.