Evins obit

Mrs. Mamie Lee Evins of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 29, 2018 in Chipley, FL.

She was born in Frankville, Alabama on March 27, 1933 to Will Smith and Emma Holcombe.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Dedria G. Taylor and Lutricia Evins.

She leaves to cherish three sons: Jim Smith (Betty) of Orlando, FL, Lawrence Evins (Grace) of Fairfax, VA and Larry Evins (Mary) of Chipley, FL; three daughters: Linda Belcher (James), Juanita Evins all of Bonifay, FL and Rosie Ross (Marvin) of Elizabeth City, NC: nineteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren; one aunt, along with a host of other cousins, other special relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Saturday, February 3, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will be 2 PM, Sunday, February 4, 2018 from the M. Sue & Rodney Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville, FL with the Reverend Reuben Merritt officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.