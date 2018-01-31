VHS basketball

Vernon’s Yellow Jackets ran their season record to 14-6 Tuesday night with a home win over the South Walton Seahawks. The Jackets took a one point lead into halftime but used a second half surge to defeat the Seahawks 60-44.

Matt Isenhoff, with 21 points, and Chris Williams, with 16 points led Vernon in scoring. Dyvion Bush and Canaan McDonald scored 8 points each; Jamar Massaline scored 5 points and Tyrese Broxton added 2 points.

Vernon will travel to face district foe Blountstown Thursday night and will return home Friday night to play Chipley.

The Junior Varsity Yellow Jackets improved on their winning record earlier in the night by defeating South Walton’s Junior Varsity.