Suspicious persons on City of Vernon property leads to drug arrests

Two men were arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon following a Washington County Sheriff’s Office security patrol of the Vernon City Hall property.

During the patrol, a deputy observed two men walking toward the back of the property, which is closed on Sundays.

Both suspects denied having identification on them as the deputy attempted to identify them.

After initially providing false information to the deputy, which could not be verified by dispatch, one suspect advised he was, in fact, 20-year-old Steven Michael Hutchinson of Chipley.

Hutchinson informed the deputy that he provided false identification information because he has an outstanding violation of probation warrant out of Bay County after cutting off his community control bracelet and absconding from supervision.

A search was conducted, after receiving consent from both men, which resulted in deputies locating a digital scale and marijuana in the backpack of the second suspect who was identified as 23-year-old Clayton Lee Bradley of Vernon. Bradley was also found to be in possession of a crystal-like substance and additional marijuana, which were found in his pants pockets.

The crystal-like substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hutchinson was also found to be in possession of a digital scale, which contained marijuana residue, and a controlled substance that is only available by prescription. When questioned by deputies, Hutchinson advised that he did not have a prescription for the medication.

Bradley and Hutchinson were both taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Hutchinson was booked on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Bradley has been booked on charges of possession of a methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

