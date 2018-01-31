Richardson obit

Vickey Lee Richardson, age 54 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Vickey was born on September 9, 1963 in Tampa, Florida to William Donald Owens Sr. and Barbara (Lampkin) Owens. Vickey had lived in the Florida panhandle since coming from Lakeland, Florida in 2000. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved reading the Bible. She enjoyed playing card games, listening to music, and especially loved her two dogs, Little Man & Nikki.

She was preceded in death by her father: William Donald Owens Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Andrew Richardson Sr. of Chipley, Florida; mother: Barbara Owens of Panama City, Florida; her children: Andrew “L.A.” Richardson Jr. of Chipley, Florida, A.J. Richardson of Chipley, Florida, Angie Richardson of Tampa, Florida, Jennifer Richardson of Tampa, Florida; three brothers: William Donald Owens Jr. and wife Jean of Sunny Hills, Florida, Charlie Owens of Fountain, Florida, Pat Owens of Panama City, Florida; one sister: Carol Owens of Panama City, Florida; close nephew: Eddie Owens; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will received friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.