KMS Science Exploration Club

The Kate Smith Elementary School Science Exploration Club met on Tuesday, January 29, and got a great overview of police forensics from Corporal Jenkins of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and RSO officer for Washington County Schools. He shared some of the tools used to process crime scenes and what modern forensics could do to help solve crimes, as well as showed the students how to make and collect fingerprints. The students were very impressed and had a lot of questions for Officer Jenkins.

Students also got a short amount of time to continue working on their solar energy robots.

The next meeting will be in February and the guest speaker will be a representative from Rayonier Forestry to speak about science in the forestry industry.