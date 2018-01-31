Herring obit

Patsy Dalton Herring, cherished wife of Donald Herring for 46 years, flew home on Saturday, January 27, to sing in the Heavenly Choir.

She is survived by Donald; mother, Paula Simmons Dalton; father, Powell Ernest “Peanut” Dalton (deceased); sisters, Rhonda Dickinson, Virginia Dalton, and Yvonne Parish White; brother, Paul Dalton; in-laws, Ray Herring, Roy and Jackie Herring, Jim and Kathy Herring; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A lifelong resident of Washington County, Patsy graduated from Vernon High School, Chipola Junior College, and received her BA and MS degrees from Florida State University. She taught at Vernon Elementary School for 30 years.

Her many roles included friend, mentor, educator, author, singer, artist, historical researcher, animal lover, designer, collector, avid reader, and lover of life and people. Patsy gave generously of her unconditional love and many talents throughout her life. She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, kindness, and grace and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to her beloved Vernon Elementary School Library, 3665 Roche Avenue, Vernon, FL 32462.