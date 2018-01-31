Catch It Before They Kill It workshop

Please join us for an informative workshop to learn about managing insects in fruit & vegetables. You will learn how to identify common insect pests, control insect pests and submit samples for diagnosis from University of Florida / IFAS specialists. Attendees will receive free Insect ID guides and participate in an on-site demonstration. Pesticide CEUs will be available for license holders as well. This workshop will be held at Washington County Agriculture Center 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley FL. East wing. It will be Friday, February 16, 8:30am-3:30pm and there is no cost. Pre-Registration required for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...