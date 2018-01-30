Washington-Holmes Relay for Life kicks off activities

by Kathy Foster

Washington-Holmes Relay for Life kicked off activities at the Ag Center on Monday night. Cancer survivors, caregivers and team members were treated to dinner and a lot of fun.

Vernon High School Color Guard and the Vernon High School cheerleaders were on hand to add to the activities.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews and Frank Turbeville of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department were on hand to accept stuffed toys donated by those attending Monday night’s event. The toys will be given to deputies in both departments to give to children in distress when they are out on calls.

Santa Rosa County School Board member Clifton Hinote and his wife were guests at the Relay event and Hinote, a cancer survivor, talked about his experience at Hope Lodge while he was undergoing treatment. Describing it as a “fantastic facility,” Hinote said it comes down to the point that they give cancer patients hope. Urging everyone to support the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Hinote said, “They make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

Here are some cancer facts you may not know and your Relay team members would like you to know:

About half of all cancer deaths could be prevented if we do a few simple things – avoid tobacco, maintain a healthy weight, eat right, stay active, and get recommended screenings.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. when men and women are combined. It is preventable if you catch it at an early stage. There are several screening options, including simple take-home options. Talk to your doctor about getting screened.

More than 2 million volunteers help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer every single day. They drive cancer patients to and from treatment, make meals for patients staying at Hope Lodge facilities, lead Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer teams, and assist with office needs.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer – so throw on some sunscreen, shades and a hat to protect your skin from the sun’s powerful rays.

If you’re over 40 it’s time to talk to your doctor about a breast cancer screening plan.

Lung cancer is the #1 leading cause of cancer death for men and women in the U.S.

The American Cancer Society is ready to talk with you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will answer your cancer-related questions and support you in your time of need.