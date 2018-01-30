Thweatt obit

Octavia “Virginia” Thweatt age 86 of Cottondale, passed from this life on January 28, 2018 at her residence.

Octavia, better known as “Tavie” by family and friends was born on May 3, 1931 in Jackson County, Florida to Lester and Emma (Corbin) Davis. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

Tavie loved the Lord. She grew up attending Sapp Church. In her later days you could find her singing the old songs from the hymnal she kept by her chair. She loved attending local gospel sings; as well as community festival and parades. She loved the outdoors and took great pride in her seasonal gardens and flower bushes she grew in her yard. Fishing was her most favorite past time. She loved all of her animals, including her pampered chickens.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Foy Thweatt; her parents: Lester and Emma Davis; two brothers: Alfred Davis and Mitchell Davis; two sisters: Bessie Barnes and Ruby Corbin; and, beloved Pekingese puppy, Princess.

She is survived by her daughter: Sue Roberson of Marianna; two sons: Eddie Wheelus and Pete Wheelus, both of Marianna; two granddaughters, Jennifer Griffin and husband, Brad of Alford and Amber Roberson of Marianna; four great grandchildren: Syler Griffin, Maycee Claire Griffin, Evan Jones, Kaison McNealy; one sister in law: Willie Myrl Davis; as well as many special nieces and nephews and her beloved kitty, Breeze.

Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Lavon Pettis officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.