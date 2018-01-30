Mr. Calvin D. Sapp, 79, of Chipley, Florida passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018.

Mr. Sapp retired from AT&T after many years of service. He was an avid Florida State Seminole fan, a private pilot, enjoyed bass fishing, and enjoyed playing golf with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Becky Sapp, and his brother Alvin.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mamie Ellis Sapp, his son Ricky and wife Jo of Panama City, Florida, daughters Vicki Syfrett and husband Kail of Chipley, Florida and Anita Lee and husband Keith of Vernon, Florida, grandchildren, Jaime Chapman and husband John, Samantha Sapp and Nicole Sapp, Austin Syfrett and wife Janae, and Drake Syfrett, Daniel Lee and wife Jessica and Dylan Lee and wife Jamie, two great-grandchildren, Sophia Chapman and Wyatt Syfrett.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 30th, at Sapp Community Holiness Church from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. for visitation. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 31st, at 10:00 A.M. at Sapp Community Holiness Church with Rev Robert Simmons and Brother William Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sapp Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Asked to serve as pallbearers are: William Watson, Eddie Rudd, John Rudd, Raymond Pippin, Tony Vickery and John Curlee. Honorary pallbearers are John Chapman, Austin Syfrett, Daniel Lee, Drake Syfrett, Dylan Lee, W.H. Ellis, Jesse Miller, Dan Rudd, Jerry Odom, Wilson Roberts, and Jerry Tyre.

