Myrtis Mayo, 89, of Round Lake died Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Myrtis was born June 16, 1928 in Lynn Haven to the late Arthur and Flossie Todd Mayo. She moved to southern California in 1956 and resided there until 1979 when she returned to Panama City with her youngest son.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley Jones; two sons, Jeffery Sexton and Glen “Buddy” Sexton; three brothers, Delma Mayo, L.W. “Pete” Mayo, and Arthur G. Mayo; parents, Arthur and Flossie Mayo.

Survivors include one daughter, Sybil Miller of Round Lake; one brother, L.D. “Buck” Mayo of Altha; three sisters, Barbara Anderson and husband, Chuck of Ozark, AR, Frances Rowe of Paris, AR and Doris Neely of Alford; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Myrtis was the best mom anyone could ask for. She was my mama, my friend, and my heart. She loved us and we loved her. We will miss and love her everyday.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.