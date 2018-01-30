Helms obit

Mr. Donald Gene Helms, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 28, 2018 at his home.

He was born June 29, 1941 to the late Carlie G. and Vermer Ree Merritt Helms in Bonifay.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Carlie “Red” Helms Jr., Frank Helms, Robert Wayne Helms, and Jerry Helms; and one brother-in-law, Harold Anderson.

Mr. Helms is survived by one son, Donald “Dusty” E. Helms; one grandson, Hunter Helms; one granddaughter, Brooke Helms; two sisters: Ouida McIntyre and husband Hank, and Juanita Anderson; one brother, Bill Helms and wife Chris; two sisters-in-law: Peggy Helms and Gail Helms; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Smith Chapel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Cecil Pinner and Rev. Donald Gainey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Smith Chapel Church beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday January 30, 2018.

Pallbearers serving will include Danny Coleman, Shawn Lewis, Jerry Cain, Terry Heinrich, Stevie Rogers, Gregory Pope. Honorary Pallbearers are D.L. White, James Miller, and Oneal Sellers.