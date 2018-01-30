Congressman Dunn: The Best Is Yet to Come

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, President Trump laid out an ambitious plan for the country – one that focuses on making a better future for all Americans. A future that is safer, more prosperous, and offers more opportunities for everyone.

“We had a productive year. We cut taxes for Americans at every income level and we provided a much-needed boost to businesses of all sizes. We opened a pathway of repatriation of trillions of dollars trapped overseas, and established the lowest tax rate for small businesses since 1931. We grew our economy by slashing government regulations and red tape. We are getting the government off your back. We repealed the Obamacare penalty tax. The tax cuts are here now and hardworking Americans are already reaping the benefits.

“We are finally rebuilding our military and we voted to give our troops a much needed and much deserved pay raise. And we are attacking the layers of bureaucracy to fix health care for our veterans.

“I will continue to work with President Trump on our agenda and I commend him for his commitment to our great nation. The best is yet to come.”