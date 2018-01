Chipley High School’s Lady Tigers defeated the Vernon Lady Jackets 72-13 in Chipley on Monday. Chipley was also celebrating Senior Night and recognized seniors E’Naj Reed and Katie Hinote.

Scoring for Chipley were: Katie Hinote 12, E’Naj Reed 13, A. Gilyard 9, Jasmine Waters 12, Michaela Killing 7, Victoria Fowler 6, Adriyana Jackson 8, A. Martinez 2, A. Hilton 3.

Scoring for Vernon were: G. Whitner 2, M. Dale 9, M. Henderson 2.