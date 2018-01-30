BCF included among best online colleges

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville works diligently to provide students with the highest quality academically and the finest educational opportunities possible. It comes as no surprise that BCF has been recognized, on numerous occasions, for having one of the very best online programs.

In a recent ranking published by Best Education Degrees, a website specializing in educational rankings, The Baptist College of Florida was listed fourth among other large universities based on affordability and unique program features. BCF education major Rebecca Turner stated, “The education program is amazing here at BCF, whether you complete it on campus or online. The professors really want to see you do your best and succeed.”

BCF was also celebrated by the Open Education Database as having one of the top online Bachelor in Education degree programs dedicated to “preparing students for essential careers in education.” After narrowing the list down, BCF was number twelve among other prominent schools.

Affordable Colleges Online also recognized BCF as one of the Best Online Colleges in Florida in 2018. This honor was given after comparing thousands of colleges featuring full online programs with relatively low tuition rates. Factors such as student-teacher ratio, job placement of graduates, and the availability of career and counseling services were taken into account when creating the rankings.

SR Education Group identified The Baptist College of Florida on their list of 2018 Most Affordable Online Colleges. Due to an outstanding commitment to affordability and accreditation, BCF was listed eighth among the top twenty-five online colleges.

The continued outstanding recognitions attest to the fact that the BCF administration and faculty are determined to train and equip students for the future. With online programs and opportunities becoming increasingly more popular, BCF is dedicated to providing a seamless transition between on campus and online with the same quality and affordability.

To learn more about the degree programs available online, at one of the distance sites, or on the Graceville campus, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.