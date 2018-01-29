Elisabeth von Trapp at First Presbyterian

For Elisabeth von Trapp, “ the sounds of music “ are part of her earliest memories. Born and raised in Vermont, Elisabeth is the granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron von Trapp, whose story inspired The Sound of Music. Singing professionally since childhood, Elisabeth has enthralled audiences from European cathedrals to Washington D.C.’ s Kennedy Center.

Inspired by her father Werner von Trapp’ s guitar playing and singing, Elisabeth has carried on the legacy of the internationally renowned Trapp Family Singers. She began taking piano lessons when she was eight and by the age of sixteen she was playing guitar and traveling the back roads of New England performing with her siblings at weddings, gospel meetings and town halls.

Building on her famed family’ s passion for music, Elisabeth has created her own artistic style, at once ethereal and earthy, delicate and powerful. Listeners have likened her to Judy Collins and Loreena McKennitt. Critics have called her voice …“ hauntingly clear “ “ joyfully expressive “ and “ simply beautiful.”

Elisabeth’ s concert repertoire ranges from Bach to Broadway … Schubert to Sting. With equal ease and eloquence she sings timeless wonders like Rodgers and Hammerstein’ s Favorite Things and Edelweiss, Lieder by Mozart, Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, soaring gospel tunes, pop classics like A Whiter Shade of Pale and her own stunning compositions.

Her cathedral program includes sacred and secular music extending from Gregorian chants, songs by 12th century mystic Hildegard of Bingen, early American hymns, spirituals and psalms set to her own compositions. She is accompanied by the elegant arrangements of her guitar and acclaimed cellist and longtime musical colleague, Erich Kory.

In the spring of 2001 Elisabeth was granted permission from Robert Frost’ s publisher, Henry Holt & Co., to sing parts of the poet’ s oeuvre. Poetic License, released in June 2004, features the musical settings of poems by Frost and Shakespeare, a Japanese haiku and interpretations of Over The Rainbow / What A Wonderful World, Sting’ s Fragile and Schubert’ s An Die Musik.

On her summer 2005 release, Love Never Ends / Sacred Sounds, Elisabeth has collected, arranged and recorded some of her favorite hymns, psalms and chants with influences from jazz and gospel, contemporary and classical musical styles.

Elisabeth has released five self produced albums, and has performed across the United States, Austria and Russia. Her music has been featured on National Public Radio, BBC-Radio, Japanese National Radio and CNN Spanish Radio. She has appeared on CBS’ s Eye on People, ABC’ s Good Morning America and BBC-TV.

No one leaves an Elisabeth von Trapp performance unchanged … audiences of all ages are drawn by the promise of her famous name … awed by the beauty of her voice and musical arrangements … their hearts touched forever by the astonishing sound of her unique new music.