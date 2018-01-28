Shepperson obit

Rebecca “Becky” J. Shepperson, age 97 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2018 at her residence.

Becky was born on September 19, 1920 in Dania, Florida to Lincoln Frost and Mary Valeda Hudson. She has been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the past 16 years since coming from Hollywood, Florida. She was a telephone operator for the Hollywood Federal Bank of Hollywood, Florida. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Charles “Chuck” Shepperson; her parents: Lincoln and Mary Frost; one daughter: Karen Lynn Mersereau; two brothers: Lincoln Frost Jr., Andrew Christian Frost.

She is survived by her daughter: Janis McPhail of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Lewis Stephen Frost of Leesburg, Florida; one sister: Carolyn Wren of Chipley, Florida; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M. Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Patton officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 one hour prior to services.