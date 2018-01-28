Carroll obit

Philip Franklin Carroll, age 69 of Chipley, passed away from this life on January 25, 2018 at his residence.

Philip was born on May 7, 1948 in Panama City, Florida to Franklin Carroll and Pinkie Stephens. He served in the United States Army. He worked in construction as a painter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter: Lisa Carroll.

He is survived by his loving wife: Linda Carroll of Chipley, Florida; one son: Chris Carroll and wife Angela of Rockwall, Texas; one sister: Gloria Modlin of Lynn Haven, Florida; a host of nieces and nephews; one granddaughter: Alexandra Carroll of Rockwall, Texas.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida.