VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets avenged an early season loss to Graceville by defeating them Friday night 62-55 before a large crowd of Jackets fans. The home victory gives Vernon a 12-6 record and it was their fifth in district play.

Vernon was led in scoring by freshman Dyvion Bush with 19 points and Canaan McDonald with 12 points. Chris Williams scored 9 points; Jamar Massaline and Matt Isenhoff scored 8 points each; Maurice Hargrove scored 4 points; and Caeden McDonald scored 2 points.

Vernon will travel to Poplar Springs Saturday night as they face the Atomics in their Homecoming game. Next Tuesday Vernon will be back at home when they play South Walton.

The Vernon Yellow Jackets junior varsity began the night defeating the Graceville Tigers Junior Varsity 35-28.