The Nelons at Calvary Baptist

The Nelons will be singing at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 27, beginning at 6:00PM.

They are regulars on the famed Bill Gaither Homecoming Video Series and on the Gaither tours. The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Offering a captivating blend of southern gospel, a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music, the Nelons are a world-class talented family. The ensemble is led by the legendary, multi-award winning vocalist, co-founding member Kelly Nelon Clark and her husband, the versatile singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jason Clark. Their daughters, Amber and Autumn, complete this supremely gifted musical troupe as they contribute their powerful vocals to this traveling family band’s harmonic sound.

Recently, The Nelons traveled to Washington, DC – by special invitation – to perform during the annual LIVE NATIVITY presented by Faith & Action on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2017. The event took place in front of the Supreme Court of the United States. Staged with live animals along with live actors, the Nativity literally stops people in their tracks as the procession makes it way from the offices of Faith & Action, passing U.S. Senate offices and ending at the Supreme Court.

Amber Nelon Thompson also recently starred in the faith- based movie “A Question of Faith.”

Everyone is invited to attend this special night of music. A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 595 Son In Law Road in Bonifay, FL.