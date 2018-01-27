Special “Ring of Fire” performance

Due to the popularity of last year’s musical, RING OF FIRE, Holmes County High School Drama is proud to announce a special performance of RING OF FIRE on Saturday February 3, 2018 beginning at 6:00PM at the HCHS Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:00PM. A cast slideshow and Johnny Cash videos will be played during the 5:00PM hour.

The original HCHS cast and band will be back for this special performance.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Jackson,” “Ragged Old Flag,” “Far Side Banks of Jordan,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend! Though he is never impersonated in the show, Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate!

Tickets are $7 Advance and $10 at the door and can be purchased now at Holmes County High School. For more information about the show please call HCHS at 547- 9000. Please note the curtain time for the show will be at 6:00PM.

Ring of Fire is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.