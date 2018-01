The Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated the Sneads Pirates 54-43 Friday night.

Scoring for Holmes County were: T. Hammock 5, J. Shack 2, R. Powell 9, C. Strickland 2, D. Powell 11, T. Blackmon 10, C. Cooley 2, E. Thompson 13.

Scoring for Sneads were: Williams 7, Garret 2, McDaniel 4, X. White 2, Johnson 2, Hayes 13, V. White 9, Clark 4.