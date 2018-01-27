Earn Your GED to Earn More Money! Florida Panhandle Technical College Can Help!

Did you know workers with a high school diploma can earn 50% more than those without a high school diploma? Did you know those with a high school diploma have higher rates of employment than those without a diploma?

FPTC offers both online and face-to-face classes to help individuals pass the GED and earn a State of Florida High School Diploma. The user friendly, self-assessment program offered by the technical college is a comfortable process for those seeking to improve their skills and earning potential.

“The program is managed by the Adult Education Coordinator and instructors, who all have a passion for helping students succeed!” shared Martha Compton, FPTC director. “Life happens, but it is never too late! FPTC is ready to partner with you to help you reach your educational goals.”

The program is developed for students or working adults who were not be able to complete their regular high school diploma. The online GED based training program especially suites working adults, because they can decide the pace of their program; and since the materials and tests are online, they can be attempted from anywhere. All you need is internet access and a computer to complete all the courses.

Inquire today at www.fptc.edu or call Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317. Financial aid is available.