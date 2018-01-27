Davis obit

Kenneth E. Davis, age 71 of Cypress, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Jackson Hospital. He was born on November 5, 1946 to the late James Harris and Annie B. (Davis) Steed in Dunedin, FL.

Kenneth was raised in Chipley, FL but has been in Jackson County since 1983. He was a member of the Cherokee and Creek Indian Tribe and was known as Chief Blue Bass. Kenneth was also proud of his past five years of being a Minister.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Davis of Grand Ridge, FL, three sons, Kenny Davis Jr. and wife Jessica of Grand Ridge, FL, Matt Davis of Cypress, FL, Trevor Davis of Southport, FL, one daughter, Nina Miranda and husband Anthony of Marianna, FL, one sister, Linda Harris of Alford, FL, grandchildren, Savannah Davis, Avery Davis, Braxton Miranda, Crayson Miranda, Alice Miranda, Bryce Davis, Corby Davis and Sofia Miranda due in May this year.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Cypress Community Cemetery in Cypress, FL with Brown Funeral Home directing.

