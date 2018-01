The Chipley Tigers defeated Baker 55-53 in Chipley on Friday night. The Chipley JV also defeated Baker, 64-31.

Scoring for Chipley were: Dominic Bouton 13, P.J. Spencer 18, Frantravious Woods 5, Kelvin Dean 13, Christian Davis 4, Brian Williams 2.

Scoring for Baker were: Octavius McLaughlin 18, Kalee Ciurleo 14, Wade Walker 5, Dere Peoples 4, Kortez Griffin 6, Koby Roy 6.