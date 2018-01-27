Biela obit

Frank Biela, age 81, passed from this life Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Stare Bystre, Poland on January 1, 1937 to Jacenty and Stefania “Wrabel” Biela. Frank worked as a butcher as a factory worker.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jan Biela.

Frank is survived by his wife, Stella Biela; two sons: Anthony and John Biela; one sister, Maria Mietus; three grandchildren: Trevor, Justin, and Dominique; and two great grandchildren: Grayson and Scarlett.

Mass services will be held 10:00A.M. Monday, January 29, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held before the service. Interment will follow after Mass Service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request no flowers but all contributions be given to the St. Theresa Catholic Church: 2056 Sunny Hills Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.