BCF brings spring semester to exciting start

With the New Year comes a new semester and new beginnings at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla. Faculty, staff, and returning students welcomed new students with great enthusiasm as the 2018 spring semester began. The arrival of new students on campus is always highly anticipated as new friendships are established and incoming students begin their journey towards earning their college degree.

On Thursday, January 18, orientation began with registration and breakfast in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. Immediately following breakfast, the incoming class gathered in the heart of the campus, the R.G. Lee Chapel, for worship and a heartwarming message from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Following the inspirational greeting, new students made their way to the Mills Center for orientation to receive information on campus policies found in the student handbook and identify all of the campus resources. New students enjoyed a time of fellowship and lunch with their faculty advisors and met several returning students pursuing the same major. Official orientation activities for Thursday concluded with a bus tour around the perimeter of the campus and through the city identifying all of the major points of interest.

New and returning students gathered Thursday evening for a bonfire hosted by Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Amanda Carnley. This was an fun event for BCF students, new and those more seasoned, as they rekindle friendships and made some new ones enjoying s’mores and the warmth of the fire.

Orientation on Friday included information on safety and security, access to the writing center and computer labs, required testing, Livetext, and a segment on college success! Following the briefs, the dorm Resident Assistants (RAs) coordinated a fun, informative scavenger hunt to help new students become familiar with all of the buildings and key personnel on campus. Faculty advisors were available to advise and register students throughout the day on Friday in preparation of classes starting the following Monday.

After a week filled with activities designed to acclimate new students to life at BCF, they all walked into classrooms for the first time on January 22 to begin their educational experience. In addition to classes, the highlight of the first week is always hearing BCF President Kinchen preach in chapel. All three days, students enjoyed the moving musical worship led by BCF Praise and Worship Teams as Kinchen shared from Psalm 13 “Pity to Praise,” 2 Kings “Presence and Power,” and 2 Corinthians “Proclamation!”

The beginning of a new semester is always an exciting time as incoming students embark on this new chapter in their lives, anxiously seeking how the Lord will use them in “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.” For more information on The Baptist College of Florida and how to apply, please contact 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.