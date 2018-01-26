VHS Theatre announces cast for upcoming musical

Following three successful afternoons of auditions, the Vernon High School Theatre Department is proud to announce the cast for their spring musical, “James and the Giant Peach Jr.”

Directed by Kevin Russell the cast of 20 includes: Lance Newcomb as James Trotter, Dana Douglas as the Ladybug, Nathan Hacus as the Grasshopper, Mikayla Cotton as the Spider, Lana Bush as the Earthworm, Megan McDonnell as Centipede, Teleah Jackson as Spiker, Zoie Gainey as Sponge, Caitlyn Smith as the Matron Nurse , Brock Hodges as Mr. Trotter, Willy Wonka, and Joe, Nicole Bell as Mrs. Trotter and Billy Bobby-Cop,Cheyenne Carroll as Bobby Bobby-Cop, Araea Myer as Doreen Driggles, Faith Baxley as Violet Funkschmeller and Lucille Van Kooglestein, Sarah Lockhart as Ridgley Rapscallion, Marissa White as Chris Cryermouth and Jake, Chloe Taylor as Ida Walters and Bunny Mackenzie the Third, Brittany Bell as Bitsy Botana, and Jamia Finklea as Buzz. Alexys Holley will serve as Stage Manager with Elizabeth Kangas and Samantha Walston as Sound and Lighting Crew.

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR. is a brand new take on this “masterpeach” of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

James and the Giant Peach Jr. will take the stage Thursday, April 26, 2018 and Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7pm. General admission tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, April 16, 2018 in the Vernon High School Main Office. Tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for students. Vernon High School is located at 3232 Moss Hill Road.

For further information, you may contact Director Kevin Russell at vhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-535-2046.

James and the Giant Peach Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance material are supplied by Music Theatre International.