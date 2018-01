CHS Sports Banquet

Chipley High School held their Fall Sports Banquet on January 25 at the Ag Center in Chipley. Student athletes in boys/girls golf, volleyball, cross country, and football were recognized. Dinner was provided by Tiger 100.

Golf

Head Coach: Andy Compton

Team Members: Austin Gardenier, Dominic Bouton, Caleb Wiggins, Ethan Clark, Jess Taylor, Sawyer Wilson, J.C. Fears

Volleyball

Head Coach: William Chomos

Asst. Coach: Chelsea Carter

Varsity Team: Madilynne Webb, Kyndal Syfrett, McKayla Christmas, Kaitlin Cumbie, Karleigh Walters, Jameila Hogan, Ashton Carter, Olivia Floyd, Samantha Whitaker, Sara Padgett, Baylee Steele

JV Team: Hannah Sanderson, Jade Koch, Keegan Welch, Zoe Pezanowski, Lara Fleener, Hollie Windham, Anzli Laurel, Savannah Davis, Nadia Kent, Kaleyah Watson, Lindsay Moore, Hannah Patton

Cross Country

Head Coach: Jacque Wilson

Fastest Girl: Lila Taylor

Fastest Boy: Jackson Swearingen

Team Members: Lila Taylor, Autumn Wells, Nicole Reyes, Austin Berry, Koltin Cox, Jackson Swearingen, Andrew Jeffries

Football

Head Coach: Blake Wilson

Asst. Coaches: Sacher Dickson, Jesse Carter, Ryan Collins, Allen Ellis

Seniors: P.J. Spencer, Parker Gatlin, Hudson Black, Mason Cook, Joseph Meredith, Joe Kuechler, Levi Paige, Brian Williams, Dylan Williams, Charles Stevens

GPA: Brian Williams (3.865)

Offensive Award: Kelvin Dean

Defensive Award: Zac Wilson

Special Team: Andrew Lawton

FACA District 2 Team: Brian Williams, Andrew Lawton, Kelvin Dean, Zac Wilson

FACA Sr. Team: P.J. Spencer, Mason Cook

Panhandle Athletic Conference, All Conference: Mason Cook, Jamison Spencer, Kelvin Dean, Andrew Lawton, Zac Wilson, Brian Williams, P.J. Spencer, Charles Stevens, Jason Reyes

Varsity Team: Jordan Speed, Kelvin Dean, P.J. Spencer, Parker Gatlin, Isaac Berry, Riley Gavaller, Zac Wilson, Devin Ussery, Jason Reyes, Stephen Chomos, Hudson Black, Mason Cook, Andrew Lawton, Decorai Massaline, Malik Franklin, Gage Sims, Zahir Potter, Joseph Meredith, Gabe Cloud, Joe Kuechler, Ethan Justice, Amari Carswell, Levi Paige, Caden George, Brian Williams, Steven Sanders, Jamison Spencer, Camren Massaline, Dylan Williams, Charles Stevens, Austin Granger, Qua’mauri Boston, Noah Haddock, Trent Marsceill, Trent Balkcom

JV Team: Isaac Berry, Stephen Chomos, Logan Richard, Caleb Meredith, Decorai Massaline, Malik Franklin, Gage Sims, Zahir Potter, Josh Bissonnette, Gabe Cloud, Amari Carswell, Landon Paige, Noah Haddock, Trevor Balkcom, Seth Smith, Austin Granger, Qua’mauri Boston, A.J. Shook, Cole Dillard, Trevor Bush, Trent Marsceill, Trent Balkcom