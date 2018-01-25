Mrs. Linda Ham Sapp, 81 of Holmes County, Florida, peacefully moved on from this life to be with our Lord in Heaven, Tuesday the 23rd of January 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m, Sunday the 28th of January at Carmel Assembly of God Church located at 1485 Carmel Church Road, Bonifay, Florida. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery directed by James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville. The Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the funeral service at Carmel Assembly of God.

Linda was born in Bonifay to the late Millard Houston Ham, and Essie Ard Ham of Noma, Florida. Linda attended school in Bonifay and married the love of her life, James W. Sapp on the 4th of July, 1952. Linda spent the early years of her life raising 4 children while traveling the world supporting her husband, James, who served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force during both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. After her husband retired from the U.S. Air Force, they returned to Bonifay where Linda began working as a book keeper for the Holmes County School district at both Hillcrest and Holmes County Middle School as well as Teen Challenge. During this time she was also very active in the Assembly of God churches as the song leader, activities organizer and later as a Minister’s wife. She is remembered for her selflessness in offering help and prayers to those in need and even some who didn’t know they were in need at the time. She was a true “Prayer Warrior” who’s light will be missed by those who knew her.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. James W. Sapp in 2016 and one son, Nigel Kent Sapp in 1992.

Survivors include her sons, Noel Duhon Sapp (Rhonda), all of Bonifay, Darrick Roshon Sapp (Gloria), of Harrogate, England; daughter, Machelle Ashton (Gary), of Fairfax, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Sheree Sapp of Tallahassee; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.