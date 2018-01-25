New FPTC program offering for nurses

The Florida Panhandle Technical College is now offering a Hemodialysis Certification of Completion for LPN’s and RN’s interested in a career as a Hemodialysis Nurse. The program lasts 16 weeks which includes 255 hours of classroom theory and 255 hours of clinical experience all designed to help prepare current nurses for a career in the rewarding field of Hemodialysis Nursing. Enrollment for the Spring semester is open until February 5th. Financial aid is available. For more information, stop by FPTC today! You may also visit www.fptc.edu or call Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.

