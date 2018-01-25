Leisz obit

Mae Ellen Leisz, 72, of Vernon, FL, went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 22, 2018 at North West Florida Community Hospital.

Mae loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a loving pastor’s wife for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mae is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bro. Jerry Leisz and one sister, Jenny Suttles. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo Leisz, of Vernon; two grandchildren, Chris Arthur and Shelley Arthur, of California; two brothers, Coleman Eugene Griffin, of Lynn Haven and Lee Roy Griffin, of Panama City; two sisters, Patricia Carol Williams, of Lynn Haven and Mary Alice Bush, of Vernon.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at New Bethany Assembly of God Church with Rev. Leon Jenkins and Rev. Julian Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethany Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to New Bethany Assembly of God Church at 4951 Dupree Road, Vernon, FL 32462.