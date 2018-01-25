Hemodialysis Technician Program enrollment open until Feb. 5

A Career in 5 months! Financial Aid Available – Enroll Today!

Enroll today for a rewarding career as a Hemodialysis Technician. Florida Panhandle Technical College offers a 5 month program of study that leads to well-paying careers locally and across the nation. Average salary for the panhandle region is $35,300.

LPNs and RNs may also complete the program to expand their skills to enable them to work as hemodialysis nurses.

Enrollment is open until February 5th. Financial aid is available. For more information, stop by FPTC today! You may also visit www.fptc.edu or call Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.

Kidney dialysis makes the difference between life and death for those who suffer from kidney failure. Hemodialysis technicians are caring medical professionals who work directly with patients undergoing dialysis.