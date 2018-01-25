Graham obit

Lois Ann Slagle Graham, 58, of Chipley, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Lois graduated from Graceville High School in 1977. She was a registered nurse and worked at Bonifay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She loved to fish, ride four-wheelers, and spend time with her family.

Predeceased by her parents Robert Nelson Slagle and Lois Mae McNutt Slagle.

Lois is survived by her husband, Dale Wilhite; two daughters, Lorenda “Nikki” Pelham and Casey Lynn Pelham; four grandchildren, Savannah Mae Ugas, Hunter Brannon, Tierra Bowden, and Keelan Walker and one sister, Lorenda Ann Dittmer of St. Petersburg, FL.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2018 at James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Chavers officiating. Interment will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 28, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at James & Lipford Funeral Home.