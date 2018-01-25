Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, February 1, 2018, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program Chairman’s Message: With over 15 commercial clients and collectors from all over the world, Garret DeChellis is a seasoned professional artist. His portfolio consists of symbolism, conceptual, wild life art, fantasy, science fiction and children’s book illustration. His work has been cited and published in book stores, gaming companies, galleries, magazines, graphic novels, private collections, and children’s books. Garret DeChellis is a graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, FL, with a bachelor’s in Illustration and Fine art.

Mr. DeChellis and his wife wrote​​ and illustrated a children’s book about his two boys called The Boy Who Never Sleeps. Originally written for their children as a keepsake and childhood memory to pass on for generations, it has taken off and grown into something much bigger than they expected. He is currently collaborating with an ex-Navy Seal to create illustrated short stories about the veteran’s war experience. … Submitted by Susan Roberts

President’s Message: Please remember our next meeting which will be THURSDAY, FEB. 1st at 12:00 noon. Please bring a friend with you as we are trying to increase our membership. The Board will meet this Thursday, January 25 at 4:00 p.m., at the Chipley Library. These are important meetings as we will begin planning our annual game night.

Please keep Ruth McCrary and Joyce Odom in your prayers. See you soon! … Regards, Pat Dixon

Lunch will be soup and sandwich for $6 to stay warm during our cold weather!