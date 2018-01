Chipley High School’s Lady Tigers defeated Freeport 46-37 on Wednesday night in Chipley. Chipley’s JV also defeated Freeport 43-8.

Scoring for the Chipley varsity were: Katie Hinote 11, E’Naj Reed 1, Jabriya Hardgrove 2, Jasmine Waters 4, Michaela Killings 6, Victoria Fowler 8, Adriyana Jackson 14.

Scoring for Freeport were: Faith Morrison 2, Haley Lenoir 9, Adelle Strickland 4, Amanda Turner 1, Caylee Bates 8, Kameron Light 13.