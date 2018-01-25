Brown obit

Tabatha Jane Brown, 47 of Graceville passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 in Seattle, WA following a sudden illness.

Tabatha was born in Los Angeles, CA to the late Orville and Janet Huffman Law. She enjoyed reading and traveling the country with her husband.

Survived by her husband Jeff Brown, Graceville; one son Josh (Carly) Brown, one daughter Victoria Brown, granddaughter Gracelynn Brown, all of Graceville; seven brothers and sisters Robin, Joan, Leslie, Sheila, Orville, Larry, Richard; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Glass and Tim Wirrig officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends and family at the funeral home Saturday, 9 a.m. until time of service.