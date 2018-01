The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Sliced Deli on Tuesday, January 23. The business, located at 1370A North Railroad Avenue in Chipley, is owned by Clinton and Jackie DeBout. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Offerings include soup, salad, sandwiches, fresh salad meals, homemade chicken and buffalo chicken salads. Platters are also available. For more information, please call 850-260-2823.

Like this: Like Loading...