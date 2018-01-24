PSHS wins big at Senior BETA State Convention

Over the MLK holiday weekend, thousands of Senior BETA students traveled from high schools across the state to assemble at the 78th annual state convention in Orlando, Florida. Poplar Springs High School was among those schools, taking 6 students to compete in the following categories – woodworking and agriculture exam (Joseph Godwin,) banner (Beverly Earnest, Natalie Holton, and Gracie Mitchell,) mathematics exam (Gracie Mitchell,) photography and recyclable art (Natalie Holton,) and robotics (Joseph Godwin, Bryson Potts, LJ Earnest, Beverly Earnest, and Natalie Holton.)

Heather Tyre, Senior BETA sponsor, and Trey Paul, Robotics team coach, said of the weekend, “We have a great group of talented, determined, and well-behaved students. Without their personal commitment to academics and willingness to put in the extra hours after school and at home to design, work on, and complete projects for various competitions, we would not be as successful as we have been on the state BETA stage. We could not be more proud of these students and the hard work they have put in!”

Multiple awards came home with PSHS this year. Joseph Godwin took 1st place in woodworking and 3rd place in the agriculture exam, and the Robotics team took home 1st place for the second year in a row. This win for the robotics team marks 12 wins or top 3 finishes for them on regional, state, and national competition levels in two years.

For placing in the top 3 in their respective state convention competitions, both Joseph Godwin and the Robotics team have the opportunity to compete at the National Senior BETA Convention this summer in Savannah, GA.