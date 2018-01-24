KMS 4th graders make dish gardens

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Tuesday, January 23, Chipley Garden Club members visited Kate Smith Elementary School and made over 107 students very happy! The project for the day was to make a dish garden to enter in the 2018 Washington County Youth Fair coming up in February.

Chipley Garden Club provided all the materials needed to make the dish gardens free of charge: Containers, rocks for drainage, charcoal to keep it all “sweet”, soil, a variety of succulents and other small plants, water misters, and even a few little critters to decorate the dish gardens. Prior to the hands-on activity, Youth Chairman Linda Pigott explained to the students what a dish garden is, how to make one, and how to take care of it.

Pigott remarked, “Making dish gardens with the children is just one of the projects Chipley Garden Club does at KMS. We also do terrariums, provide live plants, and teach live and dried floral designing. Working at KMS is one of our favorite projects and the children enjoy learning about gardening.”

If you are interested in learning more about Chipley Garden Club and attending a meeting, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The next meeting will be at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 7th.