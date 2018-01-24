Hemodialysis Tech Program graduation

The Florida Panhandle Technical College is pleased to announce the latest graduation of students from its Hemodialysis Technician Program.

Ten students completed the program and have passed the certification exam to become Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technicians (CCHT). Nine of the ten students have joined the local workforce through employment with area dialysis clinics. One graduate has chosen to continue her studies in the healthcare field.

The Hemodialysis Technician Program at FPTC is a 5 month program of study that leads to well-paying careers locally and across the nation. Average salary for the panhandle region is $35,300.

Kidney dialysis makes the difference between life and death for those who suffer from kidney failure. Hemodialysis technicians are caring medical professionals who work directly with patients undergoing dialysis. Technicians also operate dialysis equipment and prepare written reports for doctors.

For more information about FPTC programs, visit www.fptc.edu or call Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.