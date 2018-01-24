Coatney obit

Mr. Willie ‘Jack’ Coatney, age 86, of Vernon, Florida passed away January 22, 2018 at his home. He was born October 27, 1931 in Ebro, Florida to the late William Adam Coatney and Eula Yon Coatney.

Mr. Coatney is survived by his wife of 65 years, Christine Coatney of Vernon, FL; two sons, Durand Coatney and wife Patricia of Douglas, GA and Jackie Coatney and wife Tammy of Vernon, FL; two daughters, Belinda Gainey and husband Jimmy of Vernon, FL and Shirlana Brock and husband Scott of Bonifay, FL; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, January 25, 2018, at New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday in the Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel.