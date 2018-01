The Vernon High School Class of 2018 is holding a fundraiser for project graduation. This fundraiser is a Womanless Beauty Pageant. The pageant will be held on February 24, 2018 at 6 pm at the Vernon Community Center.

We need some beautiful guys to sign up and compete in what is sure to be an awesome and hilarious night!! We have judges that are winners (Queens) from Teen and Miss Northwest Florida. Come out for a night of fun and help Project Graduation!!

See flyer: Womanless Beauty Pageant